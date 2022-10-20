SHEmazing!
Major Hollywood star leading this week’s Late Late Show lineup

This week’s schedule for The Late Late Show has just been announced, and it’s jam-packed with exciting guests!

Hollywood acting legend Richard E. Grant will be joining Ryan Tubridy live in the studio to discuss his new memoir, A Pocketful of Happiness. Richard tragically lost his wife Joan to cancer last year, after 34 years of marriage. The actor will detail their relationship and describe the deep loss that he has gone through. 

Sing Street star Jack Reynor will be chatting on the sofa about his new Prime Video series The Peripheral. He will also reveal to Ryan how he coped with finding fame at just 21 years of age, and why he will never swap Blessington in Co. Wicklow for the glamour of the Hollywood Hills.

Comedian and broadcaster PJ Gallagher will open up to the audience about his personal but inspiring story of mental illness, which resulted in him ending up in hospital earlier this year. PJ will explain to Ryan why he has decided to share his experience with the world. 

Zak Moradi will be in the studio to detail incredible aspects of his life, from living in a refugee camp in Iraq to representing Leitrim through hurling in Croke Park. Zak will use his life experience to showcase the power of sport and the importance of community.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ryan will meet some of the inspirational children, along with their parents, who communicate through Lámh, a manual sign language, and who are taking part in a groundbreaking children's television programme called Dizzy Deliveries, which will be airing on RTÉjr.

Two musical performances will be gracing the Late Late Show stage – rapper Malaki will perform his new single, while Susan O’Neill will treat audiences to a song from her current EP.

And that’s not all! Ryan has also promised that a very special not-to-missed Late Late Toy Show update will be announced live during the show.

You can catch all of these guests on tomorrow night’s edition of The Late Late Show, airing this Friday, October 21, on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.

