Maison Lancôme’s new perfumes will transport you to flower-filled meadow

Picture it:

It’s summer. Restrictions are easing. You’ve been out in the sun all day and your skin is glowing. It’s evening now, but there’s still a little heat in the air as you get ready to head out for drinks with friends (which seems like such a foreign idea now. You’re relishing the experience of getting ready.

Your lipstick is a perfect pink, your sundress is light and airy against your skin and your hair has that relaxed beachy wave through it that looks like it just dried after being in the sea all day. You’re excited but relaxed as you slip on your favourite pair of heels and before you head out the door, you finish off the look with a spritz of heavenly, summery perfume.

What does it smell like?

White peach? Bergamot? Rapsberry? Rose?

Maison Lancôme’s Jasmin d’Eau and Rose Peonia perfumes are made for summer evenings, with their delicate, lingering scents that cling to your skin long after the first spritz. Inspired by nature’s most beautiful scents, it creates a subtle and soft scent that leaves you feeling invigorated and ready for the day to come.

“This perfume encapsulates the incredible fragility of nature’s renewal and brings to mind the volatile and powerful beauty of the precious raw materials that make up my perfumer’s palette. My goal was to capture that wonderful moment, that first encounter with a floral fragrance base on a crystal-clear water jasmine scent set off by hints of tea, plum blossom, and subtle musk. The result is a moment in time suspended within a refined aquatic flower sillage.” Olivier Cresp, creator of Jasmine D‘eau.

As an iconic flower in Luxury Perfumery, jasmine inspires a profoundly sophisticated composition whose transparent layers recall an impressionist painting. In keeping with Lancôme’s craft of combining fragrances, this perfume depicts, as if with light strokes, a one-of-a-kind blossom comprised of the sensuality of jasmine Grandiflorum absolute paired with a fresh jasmine tea accord and a vibrant, modern note of “mineral” jasmine scent created specifically for Lancôme.

Softened by white peach and plum blossom accords and enveloped in airy musks, this bouquet features a crystal-clear heart of water jasmine within an earthy framework made from the woodsy elegance accord of moss and patchouli. This iconic fragrance is a nod to the childhood memories of its founder, a native of Grasse, renowned as the quintessential home of jasmine. The fragrance brings to mind a soothing and thirst-quenching sip of jasmine tea.

With top notes of accords of bergamot tea, white peach and plum blossom accords and heart notes of jasmine Grandiflorum absolute, mineral jasmine accords and jasmine tea accords, this perfume is the perfect, warm, sensual blend of scent, wearable night and day.

On the lighter, springier side, we have Rose Peonia, a classic and elegant scent, designed to rejuvenate and create a delicate, soft trace of rose wherever the wearer goes.

“Imagine a morning walk through a spring garden. You catch sight of a young woman wearing a delicate dress that looks like a collection of flower petals. Her light-footed steps create an airy blend of peony and wild rose set off by a hint of ambrette and musk as well as a dash of elegant raspberry.” Marypierre Julien, creator of Rose Peonia.

Rose, which has been Lancôme’s icon from the brand’s beginning, is featured in a range of unique textures in this delicate fragrance. Once applied, the scent of the flower is echoed by the juicy freshness of raspberry accord, in the same way the sun glistens across the surface of a lake. The naturally sumptuous rose reveals its many facets through the combination of an essence and an absolute, paired with peony notes to create an unprecedented sense of fluidity.

The soft, bright scent of rose is set off by the velvety and slightly fruity notes of musk and ambrette, which in turn are underpinned by a smooth and exceptional sandalwood essence. This elegant and comfortable skin scent is a love song dedicated to the naturally radiant femininity embodied by Lancôme.

With top notes of raspberry accord, ambrette seed absolute and heart notes of rose essence and absolute, peony accord, fruity rose accord, the complex, luxurious and sophisticated scent is a summer’s day in a bottle.

Available at Brown Thomas Dublin or now online www.brownthomas.com.