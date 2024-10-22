MAFS UK’s Erica Roberts shares insight into dating following show

Erica Roberts has been opening up about her recent dating experiences.

The reality star is known for appearing in the 2023 series of Married At First Sight UK.

During the hit series, she tied the knot with Jordan Gayle but the pair went their separate ways just a few short months after the show aired.

Now, Erica has been sharing an insight into dating again following her split, and revealed she’s looking for someone who is ‘actually genuine’.

During an interview with OK!, alongside her pal and podcast host, The Traitors star Meryl Williams, Erica spoke about the dating world.

“I’ve dabbled. I’ve been on a couple of dates. I can’t do it. They’re all boring. I can’t find anyone that’s actually genuine. Everyone wants to play games”.

“They think the grass is greener on the other side. Maybe I just need to marry a stranger again because that was easier”.

Roberts was then asked if she is still in contact with her ex Jordan, to which she replied, “Absolutely not. We haven’t spoken at all since we broke up”.

“It’s a weird one because I’ve never had to go through a break-up like that before and I just wanted to deal with it by myself”.

The Traitors’ Meryl also spoke about her dating life during the interview, confessing, “Erica is going to set me up a dating profile, so you might be able to hear all my dating stories then, if I have any”.

Erica and Meryl host their podcast You & Me together, which Erica revealed, “basically follows our friendship and we tell all of our crazy stories”.

“But it also gives people a chance to get to know us on a deeper level. I don’t think the shows really gave a good representation of us and what we’re like as people”.

Meryl added, “People know us from being on TV, but they don’t really know the real us. But most importantly, the podcast is really funny. We’d love to take it on the road some day”.