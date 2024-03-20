MAFS stars Jessica & Austin reveal they’re expecting baby no.2

The Hurd family is getting bigger!

Congratulations are in order for Jessica and Austin Hurd as they have announced the wonderful news that they’re expecting their second child together.

Jessica and Austin, known for starring in Season 10 of Married At First Sight, have admitted they are ‘so excited’ to share the news of baby number two.

The couple revealed their joyous baby news with People, with Jessica explaining, “We are expecting a baby the beginning of August 2024! I'm 20 weeks now!”.

“We aren't going to find out the gender – going to keep it a surprise until we deliver”.

The labour and delivery nurse went on to admit, “Working in labour and delivery, I always find surprises extra special”.

“So excited to share this with everyone! Love: Jessica, Austin & Westin Hurd”.

Jessica also took to Instagram to share her pregnancy news with her 247K followers as she unveiled a heartwarming family snap with Austin and their two-year-old son Westin.

In the photo, she is holding a babygrow that reads, ‘Newest member of the Hurd family’, while Austin showcases a sign that says, ‘Baby coming in August 2024’.

Awaiting the arrival of his younger sibling, Westin wears a t-shirt with ‘Big brother’ printed on the front of it.

The former reality TV star captioned the sweet post, “We're expanding our "Hurd" lol. Baby H coming August 2024 #pregnancyannouncement #marriedatfirstsight #20weeks #family”.

Many fans headed to the comments to share congratulatory messages for the Hurd’s and their growing family.

One fan said, “Congratulations, really happy for you :)”.

“Yaay! So happy for y’all! Congratulations!!”, penned a second commenter.

Another added, “Yay!! I watched y’all on Married at first sight. So happy about the second baby”.

Jessica and Austin first met and tied the knot when they starred in Married At First Sight Season 10.

The couple went on to welcome their son Westin into the world in November 2021.