MAFS star Rozz Darlington shares insight into new relationship

Rozz Darlington has been speaking out about her new relationship.

Rozz is known for starring in last year’s season of Married At First Sight UK, where she married Thomas Kriaras.

Towards the end of the series, fans saw that Rozz and Thomas decided to go their separate ways.

Now, the former reality star has opened up about finding love again and shared an insight into her new relationship with Jordan Morris, who she decided to go ‘Instagram official’ with earlier this month.

In a new interview with OK!, Darlington revealed how she and Jordan met, explaining, “I was out with my neighbour in Manchester and she said, ‘My cousin just messaged saying, are you out with Rosaline Darlington?’. I then thought he’s cute and added him on Instagram”.

“At first I was like, ‘Oh God, what are people going to be like?’. But people have been generally nice towards Jordan since we went Instagram official".

"I’ve had a few comments, but people just form their opinion of you – as long as it’s hate towards me and not him”.

Reflecting on her previous marriage to Thomas, Rozz admitted, “For me, Thomas is the nation’s sweetheart and he is amazing, people do love him, so I didn’t want anyone to be rude towards Jordan or for him to receive any hate”.

“He’s not like Thomas, but I was apprehensive because people judge others and I wanted to protect Jordan from all of that”.

“I put myself out there in the public eye, Jordan didn’t, so it’s very difficult. But you’ve just got to do what’s right for you. Time moves on, people heal and people change”.

Roz then opened up about her and Jordan's first date by revealing, “It was dead relaxing and chilled – it was just silly from the get-go. On the show, I was quite guarded and scared of falling in love when it came down to it, but it’s been easy”.

“We’ve both got the same sense of humour, we’re quite silly, we don’t take each other too seriously and I feel like personality is a huge part. You want someone to be like your best friend”.