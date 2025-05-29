Maeva D’Ascanio & James Taylor announce pregnancy with second child

The Made In Chelsea family is about to get a little bit bigger!

Two of the show’s biggest stars, Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor, have announced that they are expecting their second child together. The couple are already parents to their two-year-old son, Beau.

Maeva and James recently took to social media to confirm the wonderful news of their baby joy.

On Instagram, the expectant parents chose to upload three family snaps, with Maeva holding a strip of sonograms. Maeva and James also included a sweet video, which sees youngster Beau kissing his mother’s growing baby bump.

In their caption, the reality stars went on to reveal if they will be welcoming a daughter or another son.

“We can’t wait to meet you pretty little girl,” they penned in their caption.

Following their exciting news, many of Maeva and James’ fellow reality stars have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“Aww congratulations,” replied The Only Way Is Essex alum Jess Wright.

“Congrats guys wow!” commented fellow Made In Chelsea star Reza Amiri-Garroussi.

“Congratulations !!” added MIC’s Yasmine Zweegers.

In May 2022, along with the news that they were engaged to be married, Maeva and James subtly hinted that they were expecting their first child together. Two weeks later, they confirmed their pregnancy with a first look at Maeva’s bump.

After welcoming their son Beau in November 2022, Maeva and James went on to tie the knot one year later in November 2023, when they celebrated their wedding at Chelsea Registry Office.

Speaking to Grazia last November, Maeva chose to open up about how she has been finding motherhood so far.

“I really enjoy being a mother, and I like being a full-time mum to be completely honest, I think it really suits me. My own problem is just myself. I don't know how to manage the stress well, which makes my life hard,” she admitted.

At the time, Maeva also teased that she would like to expand her family, adding: “I hope he'll have a little brother or sister at some point."