Madonna supported by fans as she reflects on health scare

Madonna has been supported by fans after releasing an emotional statement following her recent health scare.

The singer was hospitalised last month and ended up having to spend time in intensive care.

Sharing a message about being ‘lucky to be alive’, Madonna spoke out about being a mum and praised her children for helping her when she was unwell.

The 64-year-old posted a collection of photos, including snaps with her son David and daughter Lourdes, to her 19M Instagram followers.

Madonna captioned the post, “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect”.

“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference”.

The Material Girl singer continued, “So did the love and support from my friends. If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it”.

“A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own. I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realised how lucky I am to be alive”.

Madonna closed off by adding, “And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”.

Many fans of the ‘Queen of Pop’ flooded the comments section with supportive messages.

“You are loved, Madonna. You have touched the lives of so many with your artistry, your authenticity, and your fearlessness”, penned one fan.

A second fan said, “Such strong words from you. It is so good to see you in good health, full of strength and energy”.

“So glad you are recovering, love you and the kids”, a third commented.

After falling ill last month, Madonna had to postpone her world tour. Her current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour to a later date, and begin touring in Europe in October.