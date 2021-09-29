Madonna shares fab photos from her son David’s 16th birthday

The Queen of Pop, Madonna, recently celebrated a very special family birthday, as her son David Banda turned 16-years-old.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the 63-year-old singer shared some sweet photos from her son’s birthday bash, which took place this past weekend in the family’s new property.

“Sweet 16 in our New Back Yard! So much to be grateful for!!” the mom-of-six excitedly wrote, followed by a stream of birthday themed emojies.

Credit: instagram.com/madonna

In these celebratory snaps Madonna proudly poses with her arms around the birthday boy, both of them beaming at the camera.

Other party pics showcase the fabulous decorations, featuring a large balloon sign spelling out David’s name, an array of multi-coloured balloons scattered across the grass, as well as a lavishly decorated table display.

Credit: instagram.com/madonna

Taking to Twitter last Friday, September 24, David’s actual birthday, Madonna shared a series of throwback photos of her son over the years, as she remembered the day she met him at the orphanage.

“David Banda!! I cannot believe you have grown into This Young Man! This Artist. This Athlete. This Articulate and Charismatic Human,” Madonna gushed.

Credit: instagram.com/madonna

“Who knew when I met you at Home of Hope Orphanage in Malawi, drinking coke out of a baby bottle and wearing no diaper that you would become this force of nature? Happy Sweet Sixteen! [Rainbow Heart Emojis] I'm so proud of you!” she lovingly added.

The Papa Don’t Preach singer is also a proud mum to her five other children, Rocco Ritchie, 21, whom she shares with ex, Guy Ritchie; Lourdes Leon, 24, whom she shares with Carlos Leon; along with her adopted children, Mercy, 15 and nine-year-old twins Estere and Stella.