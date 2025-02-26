Made In Chelsea’s Tiffany Watson unveils gender of second child

Tiffany Watson has confirmed the gender of her second child!

Last month, the former Made In Chelsea star announced that she is expecting her second child, alongside her husband Cameron McGeehan.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2022, are already parents to their one-year-old son Jude.

At the time of announcing her pregnancy, Tiffany chose not to disclose whether she would be giving birth to a son or daughter.

Now, a few weeks on from her exciting baby news, Tiffany has finally confirmed her little one’s gender!

Last night, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to post a video of the family-of-three doing a gender reveal for their second child. The sweet clip showcases Tiffany and Cameron carrying out the popular trend of digging empty glasses into a cake, and then removing them to discover pink or blue food colouring.

The video ends with the expectant parents lifting up their glasses to reveal blue icing, confirming that they will be welcoming another boy into their family.

“We’re having a…..” Tiffany teased in the caption of her video.

Following her emotional reveal, many of Tiffany’s fellow reality stars have since been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Congratulations, they’ll be besties for life,” replied Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson.

“Awwwww congratulations,” commented The Only Way Is Essex alum Chloe Meadows.

“YAY BOY GANG! Jude’s face at the end says it all really,” added Tiffany's sister Lucy Watson, who starred with her in MIC.

On January 12, Tiffany confirmed that she will be welcoming her second child with Cameron later this year.

At the time, the TV star posted several snaps of her growing bump and her positive pregnancy test, as well as an adorable image of Jude holding a strip of sonograms.

“A best friend for Jude,” Tiffany wrote, adding: “Blessed to say we are growing our family.”