Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke opens up about son Apollo’s surgery

Ollie Locke has shared some emotional details about his son’s recent surgery.

In July of last year, Made In Chelsea star Ollie and his husband Gareth Locke welcomed fraternal twins through surrogacy.

The couple, who have been in a relationship since 2018, became parents to a son and daughter, named Apollo Magnus Obi and Cosima Emily Bex.

Since his birth, Ollie noted that his baby son would need to have an operation in the future, but chose not to disclose the medical reasons behind it. Then, in October of this year, the proud dad confirmed that Apollo had undergone the surgery, sharing that it was an “incredibly difficult thing” but that the operation had been successful.

Now, a few months into Apollo’s recovery, Ollie has chosen to share a new light on the heartbreaking ordeal.

Speaking to OK!, the 37-year-old reflected on Apollo’s health, and gave an update on his condition now.

“We’re OK and he’s fine. It was absolutely horrendous. It’s really, really difficult having any child go on general anaesthetic, but it’s awful having your baby not understand what that is because he’s too young,” he explained.

“It was traumatising. I cried for three hours while he was in the operation – I just didn’t know what else to do so I stayed there and cried. I was like, ‘This is just the worst,’” the reality star admitted.

“For the first couple of weeks afterwards, it was a different routine that we had to go with because he needed extra help with his problems. So that was certainly quite a hard one, I must admit. But he’s back to normal now. He’s happy and smiley and doesn’t have to go in for another operation, which they thought he might have to,” Ollie revealed further.

The father-of-two also detailed that parenthood has been the “best experience”.

“I can’t imagine life without it – it’s bizarre. Cosi is a bit of a monkey. She’s smiley and Apollo is a total boy who likes to bounce into things, roll off things and throw things,” Ollie teased.