Made In Chelsea’s Oliver Proudlock announces arrival of second child

The Made In Chelsea family just got a little bit bigger!

One of the show’s former stars, Oliver Proudlock, has announced the arrival of his second child.

Oliver's wife Emma Louise Connolly has given birth to a baby son, joining their three-year-old daughter Bonnie.

The proud parents recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of their baby boy’s safe arrival. On their Instagram pages, Oliver and Emma chose to post a stunning black-and-white snap of themselves with their newborn, taken moments after his birth.

“He’s here. Our hearts are fuller, our home louder, and our arms forever occupied,” they sweetly wrote in their caption, before going on to unveil their little one’s name.

“Levi Fox Proudlock, the perfect piece to complete our family of four,” they revealed.

Oliver and Emma also took the opportunity to share a video of the moment that Bonnie met her younger brother for the first time.

In the sweet clip, toddler Bonnie can be seen cradling baby Levi, as she exclaims to Emma: “Baby brother Levi! Did he come out of your tummy? And I was in your tummy, too?”

Oliver and Emma further gushed in their caption: “When Bonnie met Levi (and our hearts exploded)”.

Many of the couple’s fellow reality stars have since been taking to their comments section to pass on their well-wishes.

“Oh my loves!!! Huge congratulations!!! Xxxx,” replied podcaster and I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher.

“Congratulations you gorgeous lot,” commented Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison.

“Oh congratulations, love the name!!” added fellow MIC alum Ashley James.

Oliver and Emma initially announced on New Year’s Eve that they were expecting their second child together.

At the time, the couple – who tied the knot in December 2020 – uploaded an Instagram video of the family-of-three by their Christmas tree, before revealing Emma’s blossoming bump.

“2024, thank you for the greatest gift ever! Our hearts and hands are gonna be fuller than ever in 2025, and we couldn’t be more excited!” Oliver and Emma penned.

“Sending love and wishing you all the happiest of New Years. Yeah Baby!” they added.