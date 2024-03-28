Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh discusses ‘tough few months’

Millie Mackintosh has been sharing an insight into some ‘truths’ about her life recently.

The former Made in Chelsea star has been opening up about ‘struggling’ because ‘the past few months have been tough’ for her.

Millie, who is mum to three-year-old Sienna and two-year-old Aurelia, discussed feeling ‘mum guilt’ and detailed why she ‘rarely goes out in the evenings’.

Posting a collection of photos of herself and her family, the 34-year-old captioned the post, “I’m very passionate about using my platform to show the honest, unfiltered side of life, motherhood and wellness, so I couldn't resist joining this trending conversation”.

Within the collection of images, Millie penned messages that relate to each picture, starting with a selfie that says, “Social media can sometimes be fake. So here are some truths about me.”

“I’m always so worried I’m doing this ‘mum’ thing completely wrong. Sometimes I lose my patience too quickly and switch on the TV just to keep them occupied. I don’t always feel like I’m being the mum I want to be”.

Millie then shared a photo of herself crying in the bath and said, “Treat people with kindness. Always. Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. I’ve been struggling and the past few months have been tough, but I’m out the other side now and I’m really putting the work in to feel good.”

“I find soft play really overstimulating. The bright lights, colours and screaming send me into a spiral so I try to avoid it but I feel bad because the girls love it. I much prefer taking them to ballet or the park”, she admitted alongside an image of her daughter playing before unveiling a snap of her, her husband Hugo Taylor and their daughters.

She continued, “These moments when it’s just the four of us playing together are the most precious to me. I feel so lucky to have my little family”.

“I’ve become more aware of the negative thoughts I have about my body. I know we’re all different and that’s what makes us all so special, but some days I get caught up in a spiral of negative thoughts and comparisons to others. I’m working on it in therapy as I want to be kinder to myself and feel good again”.

After admitting she ‘finds messy play so difficult at home’ with her daughters, Millie went on to open up about her social life.

“I rarely go out in the evenings. I choose to prioritise sleep over my social life because I’m up so early with the girls. It sometimes makes me feel boring but I’m learning to accept that this is the phase of my life with young kids and it won’t last forever”.

The former reality TV star closed off by discussing mum guilt alongside a photo of her at the airport. “I love that I get to travel and see new places with work but the mum guilt always creeps in. When I’m working, I feel bad that I’m not at home with the girls but when I’m at home with the girls, I feel bad that I’m not working”.