Made in Chelsea’s Lucy Watson details ‘hardest part’ of motherhood

Lucy Watson has been opening up about what she thinks the ‘hardest part’ of motherhood is so far.

The former Made in Chelsea star welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Willoughby, into the world with her husband James Dunmore on March 2.

While sharing an insight into life as a mum, Lucy has admitted what aspects of being a parent are the toughest.

While answering a Q&A from some of her 1.1M Instagram followers on her Stories, Lucy was asked, “Hardest part of motherhood so far?”.

The 33-year-old replied by explaining, “The sleep deprivation really is quite something. And even when he sleeps well the days are exhausting? It’s a lot better now, the early weeks were brutal!!”.

“Burping was something I didn’t expect, it adds on so much extra time to everything. And you really just have to burp them otherwise it’s sh*t for him and sh*t for you”.

“When he cries it breaks my heart but we’re lucky he doesn’t actually cry much”.

Lucy then reflected on a recent event that resulted in her crying because her son was upset. She revealed, “I had a hard time when I was driving on the A3 and he was hysterical and I actually started crying because I couldn’t pull over and comfort him. Actual tears rolling down his cheeks”.

“I guess the hardest parts is not being able to be selfish either. Also my Face ID barely recognises me these days so that’s cute”, she candidly added.

Lucy and James recently celebrated Willoughby turning three months old by sharing a collection of sweet photos of him online and confessing, “3 months old today, we love you so much”.

The family-of-three recently enjoyed a holiday in Greece together, where Willoughby reached another milestone by going to the beach for the first time.

While unveiling a picture of her and her baby boy by the sea, Lucy revealed, “took my son to the beach for the very first time”.