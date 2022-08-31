Recipe: Easy and delicious blueberry muffin – in a mug!

Do you ever wish that you could have a perfectly-baked treat prepared for you as an afternoon snack, without the hassle of digging out your own mixing equipment or spending your hard-earned money in the shops? Well, now you can!

This easy, no-fuss (and delicious!) blueberry muffin recipe is perfect for when you don’t have much time to make something, but you still want that glorious homemade taste. Whether it be an afternoon treat for yourself or for your friends, you’ll fall in love with these muffins!

To make your very own mug muffin, all you need to do is carry out a few simple steps:

Makes: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 2 minutes

Ingredients:

32g plain flour

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

1/4 tablespoon of baking powder

1/2 tablespoon of butter

2 tablespoons of milk

1-2 tablespoons of blueberries, depending on your preference

A pinch of cinnamon (optional)

Method:

In a microwave-safe mug of your choice, stir together the flour, brown sugar, baking powder and cinnamon (if using) until well-mixed.

Next, add the butter to the mug. Make sure that the butter is mixed in well, and that no large chunks are visible. You can rub the ingredients together with your fingers to ensure that everything has been thoroughly mixed together.

Stir the milk into the mixture. It should resemble a thick muffin batter. If it’s too dry, carefully add a splash more milk.

Sprinkle your blueberries on top of the mixture, and push them down into the batter so that they are distributed evenly.

Microwave on high for approximately 90 seconds.

Allow to cool for one minute before serving.

Tips:

Everyone's microwave has different power settings, so be mindful that your muffin may need less or more time than what is stated in this recipe, depending on what your microwave is typically like.

Obviously, the blueberries are the main focus of this recipe, but you can swap them out for numerous other ingredients – chocolate chips, cherries, cranberries… the choice is yours!

Feature photo credit: @farmhousepottery Instagram