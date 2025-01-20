Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing gives update on his battle with tinnitus

Jamie Laing has shared an important update on his battle with tinnitus.

The former Made In Chelsea star has been suffering with the hearing condition for almost a decade. The main symptom of tinnitus is usually a constant ringing or buzzing sound.

In recent years, Jamie has occasionally chosen to open up about his battle with tinnitus, including how it impacts his daily life.

Now, in an update, the podcaster has given his fanbase some new details about his ongoing struggles with tinnitus, including the fact that he hasn’t heard silence in years.

Earlier today, Jamie took to his Instagram stories to post a written statement to his 1.3M followers.

“Dear Tinnitus: I've had this awful, constant ringing in my ears for about 8 years now & overtime I've managed to find ways to ignore, deal or come to terms with it but occasionally it lifts its evil head, like an alarm bell ringing in my head (shout out to fellow sufferers),” he began.

“The past couple days it's been that alarm. It's almost hard to focus on anything else – nightmare yes!! It is however good to listen to it and use it as an alarm, you're tired, stressed, anxious maybe. But listening to it helps,” the 36-year-old continued.

“Instead of seeing it as your enemy try and see it as your friend trying to tell you something, so that's what I'm trying to do. The reason I'm writing this is because when it's this loud and it's LOUD) it helps so much more talking about it,” he penned further.

Jamie concluded his update by adding: “I hope this message connects with someone else dealing with it badly today, this week, this month or the whole time.”

Speaking to MailOnline in 2020, Jamie described his tinnitus as “like a static buzz of a television in another room.”

“Once I’d started to hear it, the constant humming remained in my head,” he shared, adding that he most likely developed it due to “exposure to loud music in nightclubs”.