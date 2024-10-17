Made in Chelsea’s Emily Blackwell details pregnancy journey so far

Emily Blackwell has been sharing an insight into her pregnancy experience so far.

In September, the Made In Chelsea star announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jordan Alexander.

Later last month, the pair confirmed that they will be welcoming a baby girl into the world.

Emily has now been opening up about how she’s been finding pregnancy so far now that she is in her second trimester.

On Instagram, the 28-year-old answered some questions from her 372K followers in a Q&A on her Stories.

One fan asked Emily, “How has pregnancy been so far for you? Congratulations”.

The reality star, who confirmed she is now 27 weeks along, replied by explaining, “Thank you. So far I’ve not hated pregnancy at all… don’t get me wrong the first 3 months aren’t great”.

“I didn’t feel like myself had no motivation to do anything but sit on the sofa and eat food but I wasn’t sick once and only felt nauseous when I was hungry… So I’ve definitely been lucky”.

She went on to admit, “2nd trimesters been great ive actually loved it! All in all its a real rollercoaster of emotions but it’s also such an amazing time”.

Another fan then asked Emily, “Have you chosen baby girls name?”, to which she excitedly responded be revealing, “Yesss we are 99% sure we have a name but until we meet her we don’t know 100%”.

Emily went on to answer a question about how long she and Jordan had been trying to conceive.

She confessed, “About a year!! It wasn’t as quick as we thought! Took us some time. I tlk about it more on my YouTube”.

When announcing her pregnancy at the start of last month, Blackwell shared a sweet snap of her and Jordan as she showcased her blossoming baby bump and help up a positive pregnancy test.

She revealed, “It’s giving Mum and Dad. all we’ve ever dreamed of and more”.