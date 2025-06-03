Made In Chelsea stars exclaim as Tiffany Watson welcomes second child

The Made In Chelsea family just got a little bit bigger!

Tiffany Watson has announced that she has given birth to her second child, alongside her husband, footballer Cameron McGeehan.

The couple have welcomed another baby boy into the world, joining their one-year-old son Jude, who was born in 2023.

Tiffany recently took to social media to share the exciting news of her son’s safe arrival, as well as his full name.

On her Instagram page, the 31-year-old chose to post the family-of-four’s first photo together, as well as a snap of big brother Jude cradling his new sibling.

“Heath Hugo Mcgeehan born 01.06.25 at 3.08PM weighing 8 pounds 1,” Tiffany gushed in her caption.

“We love you so much,” she penned, before adding three red heart emojis.

Following the wonderful announcement, many of Tiffany’s fellow Made In Chelsea stars have since been sending her their congratulations.

“Omg!!!!! SO cute we love you already little baby boy and well done mumma xxxxx,” replied Emily Blackwell.

“Can’t wait to meet him,” commented Nicola Hughes.

“Congrats my darling xxxxx,” added Sophie Habboo, who recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Jamie Laing.

On January 12 of this year, Tiffany and Cameron delighted their fanbase when they confirmed that they were expecting their second child together.

At the time, the happy couple – who tied the knot back in May 2022 – took to Instagram to share Tiffany’s growing bump for the first time, as well as her positive pregnancy test and a photo of Jude carrying a strip of sonograms.

“A best friend for Jude,” Tiffany stated in her caption at the time, before writing: “Blessed to say we are growing our family."