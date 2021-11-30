Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh welcomes baby #2

Huge congratulations are in order for Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh who has welcomed the birth of her second child with husband Hugo Taylor.

The 32-year-old reality star has given birth to another beautiful baby girl, who she has sweetly named Aurelia Violet Taylor. With a stunning name like that, it’s clear that this tiny tot will be going places! The name Aurelia is derived from Latin origins and means ‘the golden one’. Meanwhile, the dainty name Violet can of course be derived from the Latin word ‘purple’.

Millie and Hugo are already parents to their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Sienna, who is bound to be the best big sister.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, Millie shared the first gorgeous photo of herself and Hugo bonding with their darling daughter from Millie’s hospital bed, little Aurelia cradled in her mum’s arms.

“Welcome to the world Aurelia Violet Taylor!” Millie lovingly wrote in the caption, adding, “Our little bundle of joy arrived safe and sound and our hearts are bursting with love. I’m signing off for a bit to spend time with my family in our newborn bubble.”

Since sharing this wonderful news, Millie’s announcement post has been flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and fans alike.

“Beautiful, Millie! She is divine. Rest up and enjoy the cuddles,” gushed author Caroline Foran.

“Yeah baby!!” fellow Made in Chelsea star Ollie Proudlock sweetly wrote.

Meanwhile, excited dad-of-two Hugo lovingly commented, “You are our families’ hero! We (Aurelia, Sienna and I) love you so much.”

Announcing the news on his own Instagram page, Hugo shared the same lovely photo with a caption which read, “My darling Millie. Through your courage and love, you have given us another beautiful blessing of a baby daughter: welcome to the world and to our family Aurelia Violet Taylor. We love you always & forever.”