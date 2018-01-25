MaddAddam: 3 of Margaret Atwood’s novels are coming to TV

Fan of Alias Grace and The Handmaids Tale?

Get ready, because not one, not two but three more of Margaret Atwood's novels are being adapted for the small screen.

According to Deadline, Paramount Television and Anonymous Content have bought the rights to the MaddAddam trilogy.

The trilogy is made up of the novels Oryx and Crake, The Year of the Flood, and MaddAddam.

The books follow the story from multiple points of view of a world desolated by a genetic pandemic caused by global corporations.

The novels depict the struggle to survive as some of the last humans on earth in a desolate landscape.

They mostly follow the story of the lead character Jimmy, but multiple other character plot lines are intertwined in his.

'We’re thrilled to be bringing MaddAddam Trilogy to television' Anonymous Content’s David Kanter and Bard Dorros told Deadline.

'The worlds of Oryx & Crake, The Year of the Flood and MadAddam beautifully illustrate the extraordinary range of Margaret Atwood’s imagination and go deeply afield in time and global evolution presenting fascinating opportunities to dramatize the wildest vision of the future ever shown on television.'

