MAC’s Xmas Collection: What to get the beauty lover who has everything

While beauty brands come and go, dip and flow, in popularity among makeup lovers based on influencer recommendations and online trends – one thing remains constant, and that's MAC.

MAC lives in the memoirs of young men and women who saved up their after-school job money to purchase their first 'proper' foundation, and remains alive today in their vibrant, professional and adaptive collections.

Creative yet classic, the brand knock it out of the park year after year with their coveted Christmas collection, and 2018's offering is no different.

MAC have launched their Shiny Pretty Things Collection – and it's the perfect Christmas gift for the beauty lover in your life.

We have to first point out the delightful, 80s inspired cellophane wrapping that coats the collection – in dramatic, acidic shades of cobalt, fuchsia and tangerine, they definitely won't be overlooked under the tree.

The collection has a mix of sets and stand alone items – some of which come in decked-out sequin makeup pouches.

Our ultimate must purchase from the collection is the lipstick vault – we've seen it IRL and it truly made us gasp in delight.

There's nothing more decadent than treating yourself (or someone else) to not one, but ten new lipsticks.

The MAC Lip Kit includes firm favourites Diva, Chili, See Sheer, Velvet Teddy, Twig, Ruby Woo, Relentlessly Red, Rebel, Snow Orchid and Snow.

Best of all, it's only €63.50, making each lippie, in it's co-ordinating capsule, only €6.35.

Along with the lip-focused set, MAC has also come up with face sets to get that complexion glowing for party season.

We're particularly fond of the Medium/Deep palette – which includes, like it's Fair sister, an Extra Dimension Skinfinish highlighter, Blush and Bronzing Powder with rich, peachy undertones.

Next up is the selection of Party Favours – little quads of cosmetics in jewel-toned sealed cellophane.

These kits host four of MAC's iconic dazzle pigments – and for a mere €24.00.

The iconic brand have also followed down the youngest Kardashian-Jenner's path by combining their bestselling lipsticks and lip liners to create kits.

The Goody Bag Lip Trios come in stunning makeup bags, with a neutral trio and a red trio to choose from.

Accompanying the liner and lipstick is a stunning LipGlass – one of MAC's bestselling products.

Our final pick for the beauty buff in your life has got to be the Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Snowflushed.

The colour itself is stunning – an iridescent peach with hints of strobe gold – and we're loving the adorable bow finish on the highlighter pan.

The entire collection is available now from Brown Thomas and Arnotts, as well as maccosmetics.com.