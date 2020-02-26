Macaulay Culkin to star in season 10 of American Horror Story

The cast for season 10 of American Horror Story has been revealed and we are very impressed. None other than Macaulay Culkin has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy’s hit show and we’re beyond excited to watch him in something other than Home Alone.

Also returning for the tenth season are Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates.

Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Lily Rabe will also appear in the tenth season.

Fans couldn’t help but comment on the fact that Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts and Cody Fern would not be featured in this season, but we still think the cast is pretty spectacular.

One fan wrote: “I was hype till I didn’t see Emma Roberts.”

“Can Cody at least be a tiny character? I need it,” another asked.

One user praised the cast: “The fact that I get to see @angelicaross and @mssarahcatharinepaulson in a scene together…I’m going to cry!”

American Horror Story has been renewed until season 13 so fans of the show have plenty to look forward to. The most recent series ‘1984’ was set on a campground that quickly turned into a murder site. Over 2.85 million people tuned into the series, despite the fact that Paulson and Peters were missing from the cast.

Murphy told Deadline that it was important for him to cast people who helped build the show into what it is, “If you look at the iconography of the first three seasons, you can figure who I’ve gone to and who might be coming back.”

The tenth season of American Horror Story is expected to air in the Autumn.