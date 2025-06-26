Macaulay Culkin reveals adorable way he celebrated Father’s Day

Macaulay Culkin has revealed an insight into his Father’s Day celebrations!

The Home Alone actor is a father to two sons – four-year-old Dakota and two-year-old Carson – with his fiancée, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star Brenda Song.

Now, Macaulay has shared the heartwarming tradition that he has started with his children for Father’s Day, which he celebrated earlier this month.

On his Instagram page, the 44-year-old chose to post a selection of snaps of him posing with Legoland figurines.

“Every Father’s Day I try to do something awesome for my boys, because if it wasn’t for them I’d have nothing to celebrate,” Macaulay explained in his caption.

“I’m making Father’s Day a big deal in my household. It’s not on the same level as Christmas and birthdays, but on par with Easter. And it kicks the crap out of Memorial Day that’s for sure,” he teased, before going on to detail how the family-of-four marked Father’s Day this year.

“This year we went to @legolandcalifornia and it went so well that my boys didn’t want to leave. That night they whispered to their mama that they, ‘Want it to be Father’s Day every day.’ Mission accomplished,” Macaulay gushed further.

Following his heartwarming update, many of the child star’s fans have since been taking to his comments section to express their delight.

“You're an amazing Dad, Mac! Your boys will never forget the love & fun!” one follower praised.

“Damn, this touched my heart…we all could use a dad like that,” another commented.

“Your attitude towards fatherhood is so awesome. Good on you Mac,” a third fan agreed.

In April of this year, Brenda spoke to E! News about how becoming parents has deepened her relationship with Macaulay, following their engagement in 2022.

"I am so, so fortunate that when we had kids, instead of us going through these trials and tribulations, yes, we did, but it strengthened us, because we realised, 'Oh, I really am so lucky to have someone who understands me on such a different kind of level,’” the Disney star gushed.