Macaulay Culkin praises fiancée Brenda Song in birthday tribute

Macaulay Culkin is celebrating his future wife!

Brenda Song, best known for her role on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, has been engaged to Home Alone actor Macaulay since 2021. The pair also share two children together.

Now, in honour of Brenda’s birthday, Macaulay has taken the opportunity to share his appreciation for her.

Yesterday (March 27), to mark the actress’ 37th birthday, Macaulay took to Instagram to upload a beautiful image of his partner relaxing in an infinity pool.

In the caption of his post, Macaulay went on to explain the reason why he chose to delay posting his birthday tribute to Brenda.

“I know I waited until the end of the day, but I wanted to publicly show my love to @brendasong,” the 44-year-old wrote, before detailing how the happy couple celebrated Brenda’s special day.

“Today was her birthday. I just want you all to know that I did my best to give her the best day possible. It was light, simple, and delightful; just an amazing woman surrounded by her boys, flowers, and cake,” he gushed.

Macaulay concluded his sweet message by adding: “Let’s hope the next 18 1/2 years go as good as the last. I love you.”

Following his heartwarming tribute, many of the couple’s fans have since been expressing their own birthday wishes to Brenda.

“Aww, happy birthday! I hope you had the best bday ever with your boys!” one fan replied.

“Beautiful pic of your love on her birthday! Many happy years together!” another responded.

“My mom and dad,” a third fan teased.

Macaulay and Brenda first met in 2014. However, they didn’t start dating until 2017, during filming for their movie Changeland. Following their engagement in December 2021, the couple have since welcomed two sons together – Dakota (3) and Carson (2).

Speaking to Cosmopolitan in January, the pair reflected on their long engagement.

“We talked about eloping, but I was like, ‘If we eloped, my mom would have a heart attack that she wasn’t going to be there….’” Brenda explained, before Macaulay added: “I wouldn’t even!"