Macaulay Culkin details holiday for fiancée Brenda Song’s birthday

Macaulay Culkin has been celebrating his fiancée Brenda Song’s birthday.

The couple ended up taking a trip to Mexico and stayed at the luxurious Nobu Hotel Los Cabos to mark Brenda turning 36 years old.

Sharing an insight into their trip, Macaulay revealed the funny thing he did to really treat his fiancée to a relaxing birthday break away in the sun.

Unveiling a collection of hilarious snaps to his 1.8M Instagram followers, the Home Alone star explained that he bought a shirt that matched staff who worked at the hotel and waited on Brenda during their stay.

The pictures show Culkin bringing room service to the birthday girl, as well as serving her a drink by the pool and carrying her suitcases for her.

In the capital of the post Macaulay said,“So the lady and I went to @nobuloscabos for her birthday. On our first day we went to the gift shop and I found this shirt”.

“Since now I looked like the staff I decided to spend my four days there masquerading as a: Poolside waiter, Housekeeper, Cabana boy, Room service attendant, Bell hop”.

The 43-year-old then went on to add, “Thanks again @nobuloscabos for the fun time and excellent stay. And thanks for selling that shirt. It really made me feel like I belonged”.

Many fans of actors took to the comments to have a giggle at the photos and share how much it reminded them of Brenda’s character London from her time in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

One fan joked, “London just being served by one of her staff members”.

“Some might say you were treating her to the suite life”, penned another commenter.

A third said, “Brenda is living the suite life in real life”.

Brenda showcased some of her own pictures from the trip of herself by the pool and spending time at the beach.

Reflecting back on her birthday treat, she said, “Cabo adventures. Who is she?!”, before admitting, “Had the most incredible celebrating my birthday in paradise. Thank you @nobuloscabos for the most incredible, relaxing stay. I’m still full!”.