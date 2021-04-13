Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome the birth of their first baby

It seems huge congratulations are in order for Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin and Disney star Brenda Song who have quietly welcomed the birth of their first child.

A rep for the couple revealed the surprising announcement when speaking to E! News, confirming that Macaulay and Brenda are now proud parents! The couple welcomed their first child, a bouncing baby boy, on April 5 in Los Angeles weighing 6lbs 14oz.

The couple gave their baby boy a truly special moniker, deciding to name their son Dakota after Macaulay’s older sister who sadly passed away in 2008 after being hit by a car.

Brenda and Macaulay have been notoriously private about their personal lives, sharing very little about their relationship which began in 2017 while the pair were working on the movie Changeland together.

While guest appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast back in 2018, Culkin hinted that he would probably want to start a family soon. “This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing,” Macaulay joked.

The two rarely post about one another on social media, with Brenda sharing a touching tribute to Macaulay on his 40th birthday. “Happy 40th birthday to this magical being,” Brenda sweetly wrote, adding, “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you.”

“But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you,” she lovingly added.

The arrival of baby Dakota means that Brenda and her Suite Life Of Zack and Cody co-star and good friend Ashley Tisdale are both new moms together. Tisdale welcomed her own first baby just a few weeks ago on March 23, a beautiful baby girl whom she sweetly named Jupiter Iris French.