Macaulay Culkin admits ‘complicated relationship’ with Father’s Day

Macaulay Culkin has admitted he has a ‘ complicated relationship’ with Father’s Day.

The Home Alone star shares a three-year-old son named Dakota and another baby boy, whose name hasn’t been revealed to the public yet, with his fiancée Brenda Song.

With Father’s Day fast approaching, Macaulay has decided to open up about his thoughts on the celebratory day.

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old posted a snap of Star Wars-themed gifts he received ahead of the big day.

In the caption of the post, Macaulay confessed, “If you know a little about me then you’d know I’ve had a complicated relationship with Father’s Day in the past”.

“But since becoming a papa myself I’ve decided to reinvent the wheel. Other than getting an hour or two of extra sleep I try to make the day a celebration of my boys more than me. After all, they are the ones who made me a father (no offense to Brenda)”.

He continued, “In our house Father’s Day isn’t held in as a high regard as birthdays or Christmas but it does mop the floor of such holidays as St. Patrick’s day, Valentine’s Day, and the 4th of July. I try to do fun things for the boys on Father’s Day. It’s a special day”.

“All of this is a way to say thank you to @lucasfilm for sending me a care package full of things that are more meant for my children to enjoy (with the exception of the hot sauce)”.

Culkin closed off by revealing, “Father’s Day isn’t for me, it’s for the people that make me feel like a father”.

In the past, Macaulay has been open about the difficult relationship he had with his dad after he became a child star.

He previously told the New York Times, “They were all-right times for my family. My father was always, you know, abusive, but it didn’t get really, really, really bad until later on”.