‘Celebration of Life’ Mac Miller’s family announce concert & charity

In the wake of Mac Miller's untimely death, his family and the Pittsburgh Foundation have created an arts fund in his name – and the first event on their agenda is a huge music show to honour the late artist.

The fund will support budding artists who need resources to fulfil their dreams.

'In honour of Malcolm’s commitment to the arts, The Mac Miller Circles Fund will provide programming, resources and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognise their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building.'

The show, called 'Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life' is set for Wednesday, October 31 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and the line up is stellar.

Action Bronson, Anderson.Paak, Chance the Rapper, Earl Sweatshirt, John Mayer, Miguel, Schoolboy Q, SZA, Thundercat, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Vince Staples and more soon to be announced are all due to perform.

'The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,' Mac Miller's mother told Variety.

'His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision.'

'He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.'

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster on October 5th.