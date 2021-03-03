Luxurious gifts for this Mother’s Day; She deserves it

It's been a tough year for many of us, but one of the worst parts has been having to keep our distance from family. At times like these when we need support, it's strange to keep further away from one another than we normally would. But with Mother's Day coming up, there's an opportunity to show that, even from afar, our bonds are still as strong as ever, if not stronger.

Mother's day is a day to say thank you for the quiet and subtle ways our mothers look out for us – whether that's our favourite dinner after a bad day, or a card in the post wishing us luck with that interview. It's time to give back to these amazing women and show that we see all they do for us, and we appreciate it more than they can know.

We've checked out some of the most personal, thoughtful gifts we could find, from hampers to jewellery to artwork, that all express the close bond that you two have. Give her something she really wants this Mother's Day, have a browse through our top selections!

Spotlight Sonic Toothbrush Sonic Gift Set (RRP €160)

This Spotlight Sonic gift set, ‘The Jade Collection’ includes the Spotlight oral care hero products and is the perfect Mother’s Day gift. A firm favourite with customers worldwide, the Sonic Toothbrush complete with a 2-minute timer, allowing for a deeper clean with 3 speed settings. With a long-lasting battery, the Sonic Toothbrush gently and effectively removes plaque and discolouration. Make your smile whiter with the 1-hour Teeth Whitening Strips alongside the Toothpaste for Teeth Whitening, both containing the active ingredient Hydrogen Peroxide. The Teeth Whitening Pen is perfect for whitening on the go. Also included is an anti-ageing jade roller and gua sha facial massager set to fight fine lines and wrinkles. The ultimate beauty and oral care collection for someone you love. The set contains: White Sonic Toothbrush, 28 Teeth Whitening Strips, Toothpaste for Whitening Teeth, Pen for Whitening Teeth, Jade roller & gua sha facial massager, 3 Replacement heads for Sonic Toothbrush, Protective travel case for Sonic Toothbrush along with electrical plug for the Sonic Toothbrush. Buy here.

Lucy x Pippa Collection (RRP €110)

There are amazing new styles added to the collection including an oversized round neck (in sand and sage green) €110 and a sweatshirt style (also in both colours). New Lucy x Pippa collection here.

L’Occitane Osmanthus Gift Set (RRP £59.00)

Osmanthus is the new scent from L’Occitane and it is utterly delightful. Your mum will fall for the fresh, flowery, fruity sweet scent. It opens with fruity notes of apricot, accompanied by bitter orange and pear accords, the fragrance soon gives way to an utterly floral heart. Spoil your mum with this exquisite gift containing: 75ml Osmanthus Eau de Toilette, 250ml Osmanthus Show gel, 50g Osmanthus Soap and 10ml Osmanthus Hand Cream all carefully packaged in a L’Occitane signature gift box. Buy here.

Lily & Bean, Lily Canvas Weekend Jumbo Bag (RRP €190.00)

This weekend bag is ready to be personalised, as the ultimate thoughtful gift for your mum this Mother’s Day. It’s perfect for everyday carrying but also very suitable for an overnight stay. And if you’re treating a new mama, it also makes the perfect and the chicest nappy bag around! You can get creative with the colours and really personalise it from a choice of 23 stunning shades. There is a zip across the top and an inside pocket so it’s super practical as well as being fabulous. Available here.

Carraig Donn Cheese Board with Knives and Dip Set (RRP €39.95)

This cheese board with knives and dip set by Carraig Donn Home is perfect for the mam who's a foodie! This is a beautiful set that can be used to serve cheese, appetisers, fruit, meat, Sushi and other snacks. It would be a great present for cheese lovers! Buy here.

Moon & Mellow 100% Cotton Pyjamas (RRP €190)

Cliona O’Brien followed her dreams to found Moon & Mellow. This design focused brand uses the finest quality cottons and skilled craftmanship to create very beautiful, luxurious women’s nightwear. Shop their 100% cotton pyjamas (€190) or their cotton eye masks (€23) on CLIFF Home. CLIFF will be donating 5% from sales of this collection to Women’s Aid, the leading national organisation working to stop domestic violence against women and children in Ireland. Buy here.

New Alanna Plekkenpol Tiles

Alanna Plekkenpol creates illustrations on tiles that are fun, tongue-in-cheek and inspired by Irish landscapes and pop culture. In her work, there is also a slight nod to her half-Dutch background with the effortless incorporation of traditional Delft Blue patterns. Alanna’s tiles are intended as home decoration and come with nifty invisible hanging systems (with optional wooden stand), or in high quality frames with a luxurious navy velour backing. Retail prices start from €40 for single tiles, €65 for framed single tiles and up to €185 for large 4-tile mosaics. For an additional €10, tiles can be personalised with text. Buy here.

Unbound.ie Rowena Sheen Necklace – Cara (RRP €75.00)

This striking geometric pendant is made with two layers of native Irish yew wood. The natural richness of the yew is enhanced by a contrasting layer of deep black ebonised yew. The beeswax polish gives an extra lustre to the beautifully smooth, lightweight wood. The pendant measures 3.5cm x 4cm, and comes with a 28 inch oxidised sterling silver chain.

Each piece is made from natural wood and so will be completely unique. While the size and shape will be as pictured, there is considerable variation in the colour and grain in every piece of wood.

Vixi Gifting Happy Mother's Day Hamper (RRP €85.00)

Mother’s Day is coming, and we know she brings you love and positivity every day, so now it’s time to give back. Treat a special Momma to this gorgeous gift box, which will be accompanied by your choice of card and personalised message. Crafted around self-care and everything calming, it’s a Limited-Edition gift box, so be sure to make it hers before it’s gone. You can find it on the website here.

Kotanical Diffuser from Mini and Martha *RRP €60.00)

These beautiful Stone Diffusers are handcrafted, ultrasonic essential oil diffusers that double as sleek simple pieces of home decor, a brilliant alternative to candles and essential oil burners.Made up of a community of 60 artists and designers, MIMI+MARTHA step away from excessive consumption trends and strive towards a more sustainable, kind way of living, with a simple mission: to bring happiness to their customers through expressive and unique items for home & lifestyle, thoughtfully made, with grá at the core of the creation process. Buy here.

Orwell & Browne Throw – €90, scarf €65, notebook €50

Orwell & Browne is an award-winning Irish heritage brand creating luxurious handmade Donegal tweed products. Founder Catriona Mc Ginley launched the company in late 2014. The craft of weaving tweed fabric has been a tradition in her family for the past three generations and with a love for textiles and design she has created a range of products using traditional materials with a contemporary twist. Available online at Gifted from Ireland.com.

Wild Design Collective Word Art Print For Mothers (RRP €50.00)

Thank you for being my Mum – Original word art by Susan Brambell. Available framed or unframed. A sentimental word art print, highlighting the loving deeds of Mothers. An ideal gift for any mother as a token of appreciation. Box Frame – Colour Bright White, Material: Wood. Buy here.

Dr Denim, Nora Jeans in Nostalgic Blue (RRP €70)

Mom jeans for mom – perfect! For those who want to try looser fitting jeans but aren’t sure if they’ll suit them, the Nora Jeans by Dr Denim are the mom jeans to beat all mom jeans. They suit everyone with their gently worn retro shade and slightly cropped leg. Nora can be dressed up or more importantly at the moment – dressed down! Buy here.

Brooke & Shoals Citrus Favourites Gift Set (RRP €59.95)

The is a perfect Irish made gift for your mum as it will last months beyond this Mother’s Day. It is made up of Brooke & Shoals signature fragrances including:

Lemon Verbena & Bergamot Fragrance is a wonderful symphony of zesty citrus fruits & lemon scented herbs create a fragrance blend that will energise.

Grapefruit & Lemongrass Fragrance infuses the sweet citrus notes of grapefruit with the lively notes of fresh lemongrass this fragrance fusion will leave you feeling invigorated.

The set includes: 1 x Lemon Verbena & Bergamot Diffuser, 1 x Grapefruit & Lemongrass Regular Candle and 1 x Lemon Verbena & Bergamot Candle (Travel size). Buy here.

My Name is Ted – Bags (RRP €595)

My Name is TED is Irish owned award-winning business creating luxury lifestyle leather bags and accessories using the finest Italian leather and solid brass hardware. The fascinating story of Ted Carbery using his mouth and left hand in the 1950’s to make leather bags and accessories inspired Ted’s grandson Brendan McEvoy and his wife Kasia to bring the family tradition and brand back to life. Studying the intricacies of Ted’s work, the Mullingar based husband and wife team set out in 2016 to create a range of luxury leather bags and accessories with extra functionality and ultimate practicality to offer customers a new luxury experience. Available online at Gifted from Ireland.com.

Drumgreenagh Soap & Oil Gift Box (RRP €55.00)

Luxury Handcrafted Wooden Gift Box Set with Neroli Wood Nourishing Body Oil and Handmade Soap Neroli Wood is a nourishing body oil – Elegant, light, uplifting, summer floral. Complex blends of organic, sustainably sourced raw pressed plant oils rich in skin nourishing vitality. Suitable for sensitive skin. Top notes of Green Mandarin, White Grapefruit and Pink Pepper, a floral heart of Neroli premium, Ylang Ylang extra, Rose and Narcissus and base notes of Champaka and Iris. Five pieces of luxury handmade soap, each piece is hand cut, beveled and polished, each with its own scent and carefully designed base recipe. So mild you can use them as part of your daily skincare routine. This wooden tray is hand crafted in Ireland from storm felled beech wood. Buy here.

Merino Lambswool Throw from The Irish Country Home (RRP €129.95)

your mum a well-deserved lift with a new throw from the brand new “The Irish Country Home” range. Inspired from a love of nature, The Irish Country Home have worked hard to source the finest merino lambswool and produce this five-piece timeless collection. Made in Ireland, the fabric is incredibly soft to the touch, delicate, yet hard-wearing. The perfect home accessory for adding a touch of versatility and warmth to any room not to mention keeping you warm and cosy. The classic herringbone weave adds instant elegance and charm and will drape beautifully over a sofa, armchair or bed spread. Buy here.

The Well at Cliff range (RRP – various)

Reflecting the natural settings of CLIFF spas and inspired by traditional herbal remedies, The Well at Cliff is an array of divine handcrafted products created with leading female Irish spa specialists to offer a natural, botanical and bespoke spa experience. Using local flora and indigenous Irish ingredients, the naturally sourced oils, salts, masks, scrubs and other products in the range have been crafted to give one-of-a-kind relaxing and nourishing experiences. With a small-batch approach to beauty, these artisanal products are carefully crafted with no compromise – using natural ingredients, Irish wherever possible, there are no parabens, mineral oils or artificial colourings. Buy here.

Teeth Whitening Fairies – Dental Tech & Teeth Whitening Products

If your mum loves the latest in self-care technology and wants pearly white teeth, then a gift from Irish dental care company “Teeth Whitening Fairies” would make a memorable gift. With people not being able to make a clinic appointment, these products are the next best thing to sitting in a professional’s chair. The At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit (€65) promises to give you teeth that are up to 12 shades whiter in half an hour and their Sonic Toothbrush (€110) is perfect for washing and going! The innovative “360-degree toothbrush” (€90) washes every single tooth thoroughly and precisely. Buy here.

M&S Vegan Treats Gift Bag (RRP £40.00)

Packed full of irresistible vegan treats, this recycled cotton tote bag is sure to impress. From indulgent chocolate truffles, to jams and coffee, this gift is perfect for the vegan in your life. Stylish yet sustainable, our eco-friendly tote bags are produced by Cocobagh, a social business venture that supports widowed women in local Indian communities. Their eco-friendly approach uses recycled offcuts, rather than consuming large quantities of water to farm new cotton. Effortless style with a good conscience, these bags truly are a gift that keeps on giving. Buy here.

Lough Erne Resort Mother’s Day Gift Box

Beautifully packaged, the luxury gift box is guaranteed to brighten any special lady’s day and can be delivered straight to her door. Complete with a plush embroidered dressing gown, fragrant lemongrass candle from the resort’s renowned Thai Spa and a selection of heavenly pampering products from ESPA Skin Care – it is the perfect Mother’s Day pick-me-up. Visit here to find out more.

Avoca Indigo Blooms Silk Scarf (RRP €69.95)

Design inspired by vibrant blooms under an evening haze, Avoca’s Indigo Blooms scarf is the perfect way to add a luxurious touch of silk to your accessory collection. The delicately soft fabric is lightweight and smooth to the touch. This beautiful silk scarf can be worn in a multitude of ways, loosely around the neck, worn as part of a chic hairstyle or added to the strap of your favourite handbag. Presented in an Avoca gift box, this beautifully designed scarf is a timeless accessory, making it a perfect luxury gift this Mother’s Day.

Fab Cow – Embrace and Hug Prints – €49-89

These pieces are part of award-winning Dublin artist Francis Leavey’s 'One Line & Minimalist' series. The collection is characterised by a deceptively simple use of line creating a beautiful, contemporary piece that suits any room. This powerful one line drawing captures the beauty of a shared moment. There is a strong sense of connection between the subjects created by line looping around them. Available online at Gifted from Ireland.com.

Craft Shapes Ireland 'This is us – family plaque' (RRP €42.00)

“This is us” Craft Shapes' own special design and a new way to display your family members. Specially made for you and your family, it adds a personal touch to your gift. This piece is layered with a crackle effect background and grey frame is finished off with aqua details. It measures 38cmX30cm approx and is cut on high quality 6mm MDF making it 12mm as a total finished piece Price includes up to 6 names. Further names can be accommodated simply get in touch to discuss your needs.

Edvard & Pink’s at Dundrum Town Centre – Mother’s Day DIY Mani-Pedi (RRP €80)

A DIY mani-pedi has never been easier with this unique ‘Margaret Dabb’s Pedicurist in a Box’ hamper for €80. This includes a 15-minute consultation and a 30-minute guided home manicure or pedicure. The Margaret Dabbs’s home set is enough for approximately 50 treatments and comes with a tea tree and pumice exfoliating scrub, an award-winning Intensive Hydrating Foot Lotion, and three pedicure tools. You can shop their hamper range on their website here.

Garrett Mallon – Harmony Studs €75

Award winning Irish goldsmith Garrett Mallon creates unique contemporary jewellery handmade sculpted jewellery often combining metals and textures to create eye catching pieces. With over 30 years' experience making jewellery in silver and gold and using precious stones and semi-precious stones in much of his work. All pieces are hallmarked by the Assay Office in Dublin Castle. Available online at Gifted from Ireland.com.

Freddy Jeans, N.O.W. Jegging 5 Pocket Light Denim (RRP €79.90)

Once you try Freddy jeans, you’ll never dread jeans shopping again. Share the gift of perfectly fitting jeans with your mum this year and you’ll be in her good books for life! The WR.UP® technology is designed to help every woman enhance her curves and feel more feminine and attractive. The new N.O.W. Jeggings in Light Denim are a Spring/Summer wardrobe essential that will give you your best silhouette whilst being comfy enough to lounge around the house in. Available here.

Seven Oaks and Steele Bone China Little Trinket Dish – Rebecca Killen (RRP €22.00)

These useful, elegant little dishes are hand-painted in a soft cobalt blue and gold lustre detailing. As these are handmade they are all slightly different and unique. Actual dish received might be slightly different from the picture due to the handmade nature of the product. For lovers of that timeless classic blue and white this is a contemporary twist. Buy here.

Sandia Dublin – Necklace (RRP €59)

Irish Made Award Winner 2018. Extremely Light Weight and colourful jewellery inspired by the Caribbean Sea and its colours. Designed by Betzy Nina using unexpected materials such as expanded rubber, leather, Cold Porcelain, resin, stone, wood and metals. Available online at Gifted from Ireland.com.

Sinead Keary, "The Sinead" – Silk Cami in White (RRP €119)

This is the original go-to silk cami that inspired and acted as an overall muse for Sinead Keary’s collection. Sinead Keary is a camiaholic and always struggled to find the perfect cami, so she made her own. It is weighty, luxurious silk with a satin finish to ensure an extra flattering fit, designed to glide elegantly past our curves. The cut is specifically designed to flatter the arm area which many of us are conscious of, and the material dips at the centre of the chest with lace positioned higher at the underarm area for just the right amount of coverage. A wardrobe essential your mum will love and wear time and time again. Available here.

Outdazl, Ombre Rainbow Knit Cardigan Petra (RRP €69)

This soft ombre knit cardigan in rainbow colours is very on-trend and ideal for Spring/Summer, available here. From Outdazl, the online boutique selling gorgeous knits, fabulous fedoras and the very best of luxury resort and occasion wear from international brands including Lack of Colour, Free People, Keepsake, Rococo Sand and Love Shack Fancy. Loved by many VIPs including Vogue Williams, it is a one-stop-shop for finding the perfect gift for your mum this year.

Quinlan's Gift Shop Luxury Dressing Gown – Charcoal (RRP €85.00)

This stunning and truly special Gown is made from a custom blend of modal and viscose which creates a silky smooth lightweight material while having a more sustainable impact on the environment. This lightweight design falls to an elegant long length and features a fold over collar, complete with self-tie waist belt and front patch pockets. This gown is perfect as a luxurious house coat or for layering as a chic accessory to your favourite outfit. Buy here.

Vixi Gifting – Brighter Days Ahead Hamper (RRP €79.99)

Curated as a Covid care package, because the best times are still to come! The world is a little chaotic at the moment, and we want to help you spread the good-vibes as much as we can. For the special lady you can’t wait to have coffee with, or the one further than 5km, this gift box is a pop of sunshine in uncertain times. Along with your choice of card and handwritten message, it’s a gift for the distance but still has that personal touch. You can find it on the website here.

West Cork Crafts Birds – Wall Art 4 Birds (RRP €30.00)

4 Birds – Wall Art is a unique and quirky pebble and driftwood art scene. These fun and creative pictures come in all shapes and size, made from a vast collection of pebbles, driftwood, glass and other found items all from Owenahincha Beach, West Cork. Each piece is mounted and framed in a solid wood frame, a perfect gift from West Cork. Buy here.