Lucy Watson ‘grateful to be home’ after son’s hospitalisation

Lucy Watson has revealed her son Willoughby has been in hospital.

The former Made in Chelsea star welcomed her first child into the world back in March with her husband James Dunmore.

Now, Lucy has admitted it was ‘so scary’ to see her son so sick that he had to be hospitalised.

Opening up on her Instagram Stories, Watson posted a photo to her 1.1M followers of James reading a book to Willoughby.

Adding text to the image, Lucy wrote, “grateful to all be back in our beds after the last two days in hosp with baby W”.

“sending love to anyone with a sick child. it's so scary, but so important to trust your instincts with these things. thank you to the NHS for looking after my baby. RSV season is upon us”.

Credit: Lucy Watson Instagram

The reality star then shared another picture of her baby boy in a hospital bed and explained, “so so grateful to @newbornandbeyond for the child health and safety course we did when I was pregnant”.

“honestly because of this we knew the signs to look out for. Cannot recommend enough”.

Lucy recently opened up about her motherhood experience and how her life has changed since giving birth to her son.

In an advertisement for her clothing brand Renue, Watson admitted, “Being a mum is a crazy whirlwind but beautiful experience and the gift that keeps on giving”.

“I look at my body completely differently now that I’ve had a baby. What women go through and what women are capable of is absolutely incredible”.

The Beyond Chelsea star went on to confess, “It of course comes with highs and lows, and the lows are super low, especially in the beginning but the highs are the highest of highs”.