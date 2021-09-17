Lucy Mecklenburgh’s baby boy ends up on ventilator after turning blue

Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh experienced her “worst nightmare” as a mum last week after finding her 18-month-old son Roman blue in his cot.

Lucy and her husband, Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas are loving parents to their first and only child, Roman, whom they welcomed into the world on March 7, 2020, right before the pandemic started.

Taking to social media on Thursday evening, the 30-year-old mum shared a heartbreaking photo of her baby boy laying in his hospital bed with quite a few tubes attached to him.

“Just over a week ago I found Roman blue in his cot,” Lucy recalled, adding that it was “probably every parent’s worst nightmare”.

Roman was then rushed to Basildon Hospital via ambulance.

Continuing, Lucy said, “Without going into too much detail it ended up with Roman being transferred to St Mary’s London intensive care being put on a ventilator.”

Thankfully, little Roman is now out of the woods and home again with his mum and dad, as Lucy explained, “We are now all home and Roman is back to his cheeky self.”

“Although mentally we as a family may never fully recover, we feel extremely blessed to have our special boy home in our arms and it has truly opened our eyes to all the hardworking superheroes working in our hospitals who dedicate their lives to helping others and how extremely lucky we are to have these incredible medical services free for us all in the UK.”

Since sharing this terrifying ordeal, Lucy’s post has been flooded with comments of concern from friends, family and fans alike.

Former Corrie actress and mum-of-three Helen Flanagan wrote, “So sorry Lucy, sending you all so much love.”

“Oh my gosh. Lots of love to you all, so glad your home,” commented fellow TOWIE star and new mum Kate Ferdinand.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lucy thanked everyone for sending her some lovely messages of love and support, alongside a sweet photo of Roman on his third day home from the hospital, as she and Ryan enjoy “lots of special family time” with their darling boy.