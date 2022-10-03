Lucy Mecklenburgh & Ryan Thomas’ son spends 24 hours in hospital

Former The Only Way is Essex star Lucky Mecklenburgh and her Coronation Street actor husband Ryan Thomas have had a nightmare of a weekend as their son Roman had to spend 24 hours in hospital.

Ryan shared a black and white photo of the two-year-old in a hospital cot bed, reaching his hand out for his dad, to his 1.1M Instagram followers.

The soap star captioned the heartbreaking snap, “Me & little man have unfortunately been in this situation many times before but this weekend we spent 24hrs in a hospital away from home”.

Credit: Instagram

Ryan went on to say he, “Wanted to say massive thank you to all the doctors & nurses at The Cumberland Infirmary @nhsengland for the hard work dedication in making sure we get the best care possible”.

“Me & my boy are home safe because of you. We are truly grateful”.

Unfortunately, Ryan and Lucy’s son has had health issues in the past. Just last month, the toddler caught a virus while he was at preschool and had to go to hospital for treatment, delaying a family holiday.

TOWIE star Lucy shared updates with fans saying, “Meant to be on a beach. Whyyy did I send Roman to preschool this week”.

“He’s fine he just sometimes needs some help fighting viruses. Nebuliser, oxygen, steroids, antibiotics. Bless him wish I’d kept him off preschool and got him to the sunshine sooner”.

Last year, Roman was rushed to hospital as Lucy found him ‘blue’ and unconscious in his cot and had to call 999.

Lucy and Ryan welcomed Roman into the world in March 2020. The couple went on to have a daughter in May of this year. They named the bundle of joy Lilah Rae. Ryan is also dad to 13-year-old Scarlett from a previous relationship with Coronation Street’s Tina O’Brien.