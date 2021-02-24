Lucy Mecklenburgh details her son Roman’s terrifying choking incident

Former TOWIE star and new mum Lucy Mecklenburg has opened up on social media, detailing her nearly-one-year-old son’s terrifying choking incident.

Taking to her Instagram Stories yesterday, the 29-year-old explained how her son Roman had choked on a piece of apple, but managed to pass it himself.

However this left her baby boy “gagging” and getting sick for two hours afterwards, forcing Lucy to rush her son to the doctor.

“This morning Roman choked on a little piece of apple and he managed to clear it himself but spent two hours gagging, being sick & bringing up thick saliva,” Lucy explained.

“He's just not himself I think it must be the acid irritating his throat & shock. He's not eaten breakfast & lunch he put in his mouth, gagged & spat it all out,” the new mum said, before adding, “I’m worried he’s really hungry but too scared to eat.”

She then asked other mums for advice and insight, from those who might have been through something similar.

Returning to her Instagram Stories later on in the day, Lucy gave her followers an update on Roman, informing them that she did end up taking him to her local GP.

“We did go to the GP and he suggested A&E if he continued to refuse fluids but he has finally had a bottle of water & breastfed just won't eat solids,” Lucy revealed.

Recalling the frightening ordeal, Lucy said, “It was just awful. I think, in my head, I thought choking was when they went completely silent and their airways were completely blocked and you got it out and that was okay.”

“Whereas, Roman might have had a moment where he was silent, that I didn't notice because I was making breakfast for everyone and I think it was almost like it was partially blocked or something.”

“And he… it went on for two hours just him bringing up saliva and phlegm and being sick and then being fine and then started gagging again and bringing it up,” the reality star described.

Luckily everything worked out in the end, as Lucy took the advice from her followers who recommended she make his favourite food, make it fun and put no pressure on it. She later shared a snap of little Roman gleefully tucking into some food.