Lucy Fallon discusses Corrie future following pregnancy news

Lucy Fallon has been opening up about her future on Coronation Street.

The soap star, known for her role as Bethany Platt in the hit ITV series, announced the exciting news earlier this week that she’s expecting another bundle of joy with her partner Ryan Ledson.

Lucy and Ryan are already parents to their one-year-old son Sonny, whom they welcomed in January of last year. They also experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage in March 2022.

Now that Lucy has revealed that she’s over half-way through this pregnancy, she has been inundated with questions about her future on Coronation Street.

Opening up to fans about her character on the soap and whether or not she’ll be returning to the show after her maternity leave, Lucy shared the details of her plan to her 572K Instagram followers.

Posting a mirror photo to her Stories, Fallon explained, “Lots of corrie related q’s – i won’t be away for toooo long and i am returning after i pop the baby out xx”.

To announce her pregnancy to the world, Lucy posted an adorable video of her and Ryan playing with Sonny before she showcased her blossoming baby bump to the camera.

“Half way there”, she captioned the sweet post which also showed snippets of Fallon’s positive pregnancy test and Sonny holding baby scans of his little sibling.

Lucy first joined the Coronation Street cast in 2015 and starred in the soap until the start of 2020. She then took a three-year break and returned to the cobbles in 2023, which aired on New Year’s Eve.

Credit: Lucy Fallon Instagram

Lucy previously spoke to Digital Spy about leaving the soap in 2020, explaining, “It was a huge decision for me to leave”.

“The whole time I've been gone, I've been in contact [with] everybody still – I love everyone and I love the job. It's the best decision I could have made to go back, so it was a very easy decision”.

As well as starring on Corrie, the 28-year-old appears in the ITVBe reality series Drama Queens alongside her co-stars Brooke Vincent and Ellie Leach.