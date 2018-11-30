This Peaky Blinders themed new year Ball is in aid of Temple Street

Calling all Peaky Blinders fans:

There is nothing better than getting all dolled up for a night on the town, especially if it's themed with your favourite TV show's aesthetic.

However, if a glam night out can also raise money for Temple Street Children's Hospital, then there's literally no excuse.

Such an event is kicking off in the new year on January 25th, with the goal of raising funds fo the worthy cause.

The Peaky Blinder's Ball in aid of Temple Street is the brainchild of three Trinity College students who are partaking in the 100 Minds initiative.

The fundraising project challenges 100 students to raise a collective €100,000 for Temple Street Children’s Hospital over the next 100 days.

The ball is being hosted in Sam's Bar, just off Grafton Street.

'Get prepared to don your finest glad rags and come along to Sam's Bar Dawson Street to dance the night away to a party the Shelby's themselves would be proud of,' reads the event notice.

'With music from DJ GUV, a giant raffle with spectacular prizes, and a complimentary glass of bubbly on arrival, you best be digging out your 1920's Birmingham attire for a night not to be missed!'

The money raised will go towards the St. Philomena’s Ward, to purchase life saving equipment and develop a patient entertainment centre for the children who stay there.

Early Bird tickets are on sale for €15.00, while General Tickets are retailing at €20.00.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite from 3pm today.

You can also donate to the 100 Minds campaign here.