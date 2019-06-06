Love Island’s Zara McDermott and MIC’s Sam Thompson are ON

The merry-go-round of reality tv couples continues.

The latest pair to hook up is Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson, of Love Island and Made in Chelsea fame.

They have been doing the 2019 version of flirting – commenting on each other's Instagram pictures.

But then they were pictured holding hands in London and now their reps have confirmed that they are in fact, dating.

While Sam might be a bit of an eejit, he's a harmless one and we're delighted for Zara after being messed around by Adam Collard.

It seems things are going from strength to strength for the couple as Zara commented ''“I [love] U'' under a shirtless snap of Sam.

The MIC star was previously in a long-term relationship with co-star Tiffany Watson and he has since said it ended because he was ''immature.''

Zara was rumoured to be dating singer Olly Murs, but she strongly denies this.

The 22-year-old told The Sun, ''He’s a lot older than me. I feel really annoyed now because it’s awkward.I sing and play the piano and he invited me to watch The Voice to see how it works as I want to get into all of that. He was lovely to me and that’s all I can say.”

We think they look kinda good together – crack on, we say.