Love Island’s Zara Holland charged for breaking Covid laws in Barbados

It seems the former Love Island star, Zara Holland might be facing jail time, after being charged for breaking Covid laws on her recent holiday in Barbados.

It’s been reported that the 25-year-old tried to ‘flee’ the island with her boyfriend Elliott Love after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The pair were arrested by officials at Grantley Adams International Airport, with Zara due to appear in court on Wednesday, with the possibility of being fined up to €20,000 as well as a year in prison in Barbados.

According to the Love Islander though, this has all been one big “mix up and misunderstanding”. Zara apologised to the people of Barbados in a statement published by Barbados Today, saying, “I firstly want to apologise to the entire country of Barbados for what has been a massive mix up and misunderstanding during my most recent stay.”

“I am currently working with the local authorities to rectify any issues on my part and will issue an update and full statement which I think is the only right thing to do to the Government and citizens of Barbados.”

“I have been a guest of this lovely island in excess of 20 years and would never do anything to jeopardise an entire nation that I have nothing but love and respect for and which has treated me as a family,” she concluded.