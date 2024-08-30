Love Island’s Uma confirms big step forward in relationship with Wil

One Love Island couple has just taken a huge step forward together!

Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson first met on this summer’s series of Love Island. The pair formed a sweet romance, but their love story was soon threatened when Wil was disloyal to Uma during Casa Amor.

The pair chose to give their relationship another try, but their time in the villa came to an end when Wil was shockingly dumped from a recoupling, and Uma made the emotional decision to leave with him.

Since exiting the show, the couple have made their relationship official by becoming boyfriend and girlfriend.

Now, almost two months after saying goodbye to the Love Island villa, Uma has confirmed that she has reached a major relationship milestone with Wil!

Earlier today, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a snap of two champagne flutes sitting beside a set of keys.

Credit; Uma Jammeh Instagram

“First home with my blueberry @wilandersonn,” Uma penned alongside the image, in reference to her nickname for Wil.

On his own Instagram account, Wil went on to re-share the photo and added two love heart emojis.

Later, Uma also unveiled a sneak peek into the couple’s first home together, as she posted a clip of themselves dancing together in their new apartment.

Following their exit from the Love Island villa in July, Uma and Wil had previously teased that they were intending to move in together.

During the live Love Island final, presenter Maya Jama quizzed the lovebirds on whether they would be living together soon.

"Definitely. We've already spoken about it. We need to start looking at property because I'm spending a fortune on hotels at the minute,” Wil teased in response.

“It’ll be so fun,” Uma agreed, before gushing over her partner: "He's the perfect first boyfriend. I couldn't have asked for anyone better. Since we left the villa we haven't spent a day apart.”