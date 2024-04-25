Love Island’s Tom Clare marks Molly Smith’s birthday with sweet post

It’s Molly Smith’s birthday!

The Love Island: All Stars winner is turning 30 today (April 25).

In honour of the milestone birthday, Molly’s boyfriend and fellow All Stars winner, Tom Clare, has unveiled a heartwarming tribute to her.

Earlier today, Tom took to his Instagram page to share numerous snaps of his romance with Molly so far – including several moments from the Love Island villa.

“BIGGEST HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOL!!”, the 24-year-old gushed at the beginning of his caption.

“Have the best time celebrating in Vegas, shame I can’t be with you but me and Nelly will be waiting for you when you come back, I’m not one for soppy posts but you deserve this…,” Tom teased, before going on to get candid about his time on the ITV2 show.

“Going back on to Love Island I didn’t think I’d meet anyone but I found exactly that, you’re everything I want in a girl, Beautiful, honest, trustworthy, classy, the list could go on,” he joked.

“I’m so glad I met you and can’t wait for our future together, I love your family and my family adore you which is huge for me. We’re always non stop laughing and making memories to last a lifetime which is what it's all about,” Tom penned.

“I’m so proud of you and everything you’re doing you honestly deserve the world, I’m your biggest supporter and I know you are mine,” he added.

The footballer concluded his caption by writing: “I’ll protect you. You make me the happiest man alive, you’re special, never change, I love you.”

Following his sweet message, birthday girl Molly showed her appreciation for her boyfriend in his comments section, replying: “You’re the best. I love you! Miss you, can’t wait to see you!”

Many Love Island viewers have also been expressing their thoughts on Tom’s display of affection.

“And that’s how you clap back at the doubters,” one fan praised.

“This is even cuter now we know her love language was always words of affirmation x,” another commented.