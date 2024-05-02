Love is Blind’s Chelsea & Kwame detail new relationship milestone

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah have been sharing an insight into a huge milestone they have reached in their relationship.

The couple first met and tied the knot during Season 4 of the hit Netflix show Love is Blind.

Now, the pair have taken a big step in their marriage and bought a house together. In a new update about their house-buying process, Chelsea and Kwame have shared advice for people in a similar situation.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Chelsea shared a photo to her 612K followers of her and her husband signing documents about their new home.

Adding text to the image, she revealed, “Signing the million and one pages for our house!”.

She then unveiled a selfie of her and Kwame smiling from ear-to-ear as she wrote, “After signing!!! Never give up. Nothing worth having comes easy”.

“For anyone in the trenches of home buying (or otherwise) I promise in the end you will win the one that is meant for you. It can be a rollercoaster, but hold on tight, chin up, stay patient”.

Chelsea also made sure to give a special shoutout to Kwame for supporting her throughout the momentous time.

Alongside another picture of the pair, the former reality star penned a sweet tribute to Kwame.

She explained, “I cannot thank my husband enough for being my rock in the entire process. Kwame, you’re my hero baby. God is good”.

When announcing that they bought a house together, Chelsea and Kwame released a joint statement to Instagram alongside snaps of them with house keys and a sign that reads, ‘Home’.

In the caption of the post, they said, “One of the best Birthday gifts to ourselves….We are excited to share that we BOUGHT A HOUSE!!!”.

“It was not an easy road but we are blessed beyond measure that we had each other. We are looking forward to creating memories in our new home!”.

They closed off by adding, “We appreciate all your good vibes as we pack and move this week!!”.