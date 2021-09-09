Love Island’s Toby and Chloe are planning a trip to Co. Mayo

Good news Irish Love Island fans — one of our favourite contestants from this year’s series is embracing their roots and has made plans to visit our emerald isle.

Love Island viewers were left utterly shocked to find out towards the end of this year’s series during the ‘meet the parents’ episode that our dear Toby Aromolaran is in fact half Irish, with a mammy from Co. Mayo!

Now taking to his Instagram Stories, Toby has addressed his Irish heritage and has even revealed plans to introduce his new girlfriend Chloe to his Irish roots.

“I can’t believe nobody knew I was Irish,” Toby exclaimed during an Instagram Q&A in which one person asked, “When ye coming to Ireland?”

Continuing, Toby revealed, “When we get time, me and Chloe are going to Ireland. Are we going to Ireland?” he asked, panning the camera over to Chloe who was driving at the time.

“We’re going to Ireland,” Chloe answered, before adding, “to the Guiness place,” which caused Toby to reiterate, “We’re going to Mayo.”

Instagram

“See you in Mayo x,” he wrote in the caption.

During the Q&A Toby also shared his very first unfiltered opinion of Chloe and it wasn’t exactly a great start.

“The very first time I met Chloe was on that date with the six of us, five boys, and it was like a business meeting — so formal. So, my first thought of her was that she was stuck up,” Toby confessed, adding, “but I guess she was just nervous.”

He then went on to reveal that he and Chloe have in fact said the ‘L word’ to each other, as he adorably proved it by saying it to her on Instagram Stories. Cute!