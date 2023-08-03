SHEmazing!
Love Island's Tasha Ghouri opens up after 'deaf accent' criticism

Tasha Ghouri has taken a stand against comments mocking her voice.

The former Love Island star, who finished last summer’s series in fourth place with her boyfriend Andrew Le Page, made history as the show’s first-ever deaf contestant.

Since her stint on Love Island, Tasha has continued to be an advocate for the deaf community and consistently promotes awareness.

Now, the 24-year-old has chosen to hit back against an offensive comment about her voice.

@tashaghouri1 Replying to @Romie ♬ original sound – Tasha Amber Ghouri

Yesterday, Tasha took to TikTok to respond to a comment that said: “She has that same annoying voice as Tash.”

“I try really hard to not respond to these kind of comments, but I like to use my platform to educate and turn something negative into a positive,” Tasha stated at the beginning of her video, before going on to explain her voice.

“So, for the deaf community, we all have something that’s called a deaf accent. It’s just something that we’re born with, it’s just something that we genuinely cannot help,” she detailed.

The reality star then proceeded to show a video of her younger self practicing her speech. 

“In this video, I was five years old. I first got my cochlear implant and, as you can see, I still use my British Sign Language,” she noted, adding: “At that point, I was learning how to actually speak.”

Tasha concluded her video message by confessing that she went on Love Island to highlight the deaf community.

“What I’ll be using my platform is to educate those that maybe don’t understand why my voice may come across as ‘annoying’. I saw all over when I was on national TV about my voice, and it’s a shame because I wish the world was so much more open minded and more understanding. That is why I went on that show, to do that,” she stated.

Many of Tasha’s followers have since expressed their support and praise for her.

“Such a strong girl hun,” one fan commented.

“So much respect for this woman,” another wrote.

