Love Island’s Shannon says she was ‘humiliated’ on reunion show

23-year-old Influencer Shannon Singh had quite a short-lived experience on this year’s series of Love Island, lasting less than 48 hours in the villa and becoming the first Islander to be dumped.

Reflecting on the whole experience, and her appearance on the show’s highly anticipated reunion special which took place this past weekend, Shannon said she felt ‘humiliated’ and ‘bullied a little bit’.

Much like her time in the villa, Shannon’s appearance on the Love Island Reunion was quite uneventful, as Shannon explained, “I sat about for nine hours, they mic’ed me up, briefed me on questions and then completely disregarded me.”

Opening up to her fans during a livestream yesterday afternoon, Shannon said, “I’m in a really weird headspace, guys. I’m really sad to be honest. I just feel like the show has completely mugged me off.”

“I just thought, after how they dumped me, I thought I’d get some better treatment. But yeah. So I’m really sad to be honest — I’ve been crying and stuff all day because I just feel like I’ve been completely humiliated in front of everyone,” she continued.

Getting emotional, Shannon then wiped the tears from her eyes before adding, “I’m really pissed off, but what can you do?”

“Life goes on and I don’t usually let these things get to me normally, but yeah, I’m just really pissed off.”

While Shannon wasn’t interviewed or asked any questions during the Love Island Reunion special which aired on Sunday evening, she was given an award for her short stint in the villa, which wasn’t exactly appreciated.

“And then to give me that award and just, again, humiliate me in front of everyone… like I took it on the chin because I make the joke about the 48 hours anyway,” Shannon said, adding, “But yeah, I just thought it was really unnecessary to be honest and it’s kind of bullying me a little bit.”

The Love Island Reunion special was very poorly received by fans on social media, who criticised the show’s “dry” and “boring” nature. Other viewers questioned the treatment of Love Island finalists Kaz and Tyler who were interviewed from the audience instead of being invited up to the main couch like the rest of the couples who made the final.

However, host Laura Whitmore took to Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon to respond to these negative comments, defending the reunion special. The Bray native explained that Kaz was invited to sit on the couch during the segment about Toby’s previous partners, but she declined.

Laura also noted that the Islanders weren’t allowed to drink during the show and that quite a few of them were probably nervous appearing on live TV, which might explain their awkward banter and conversations.