Love Island’s Samie Elishi shares health update following surgery

Samie Elishi has shared an update after undergoing thyroid surgery.

The former Love Island star was having surgery on her thyroid after she found a large lump on her neck at the beginning of the year.

After seeing a doctor, they discovered it was 5cm in size and classed as a grade three lump, meaning she would need surgery to check if it was cancerous.

Following the operation, Samie took to Instagram to update her 668K followers on her health.

Sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed, Sam explained, “This is me in recovery a bit out of it hahahaha. Surgery complete guys!”.

“I feel absolutely fine, no drainage was needed or anything I'm very lucky”.

The 23-year-old went on to say that she’d be sharing recovery updates on her Youtube channel.

Credit: Samie Elishi Instagram

“I'm now on rest duty but will be vlogging the recovery. Every day I receive soo many supportive messages from you guys [love heart emoji] forever grateful”.

“Me raising awareness has led to some of you having this surgery and getting lumps in your neck checked, getting these messages means soo much! If I can help one person that's enough”.

This morning, Samie posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories and revealed she’d be heading home from the hospital.

Credit: Samie Elishi Instagram

“Home time today. I’m in minimal pain at the moment it just feels a little bruised & tender. I’m constantly clearing my throat but that’s normal as I’ve read soo many of your lovely messages about your experiences”.

“A few messages of people saying they’re scared of having it done which I completely understand but I just want to say you have nothing to worry about!”.

She added, “The surgery is so straight forward & it’s soo common now, it gets done all the time”.

The former reality star closed off by kindly saying her DM’s are open if anyone has questions on the procedure or her recovery.