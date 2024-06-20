Love Island’s Samantha Kenny reflects on her villa exit

Samantha Kenny has been looking back on her time in the villa!

Earlier this week, Love Island viewers were shocked when the fan favourite was dumped from the villa.

Samantha’s exit came as a result of her former beau Joey Essex recoupling with new bombshell – and his rekindled flame – Grace.

Now, following her return home to Liverpool, Samantha has opened up for the first time about her villa experience, and has taken the opportunity to thank viewers for their support.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, the reality star chose to record a video message for her followers.

“Hey everyone, so I’m home! Home sweet home,” Samantha gushed, before explaining that she is temporarily staying with her sister.

“Sat on the couch all day, watched some [Love Island] episodes, but I am honestly so overwhelmed with the support that I’ve had,” the 26-year-old teased.

“It’s been so emotional just reading everyone’s comments, and the support that I’ve had. Do you know what I mean? I’m really, really pleased that I was myself in there, and you know, there was nothing else that I could have possibly done. But, you know, the name of the game,” she exclaimed, subtly referring to the end of her romance with Joey.

“I hope you’ve enjoyed watching me for those two weeks on your screen. I hope I’ve done the Scouse girlies proud, and Liverpool proud as well,” she concluded, adding that she has “seen everyone’s messages.”

Yesterday, Samantha broke her silence on social media as she shared a few images from her time in the Love Island villa.

Alongside the snaps, she praised her co-stars in her Instagram caption by writing: “I don’t know what I would have done without the girls in the villa the past week, every single one of them are so special and I will be supporting them every step of the way. So excited for the next chapter in my life.”