Love Island’s Olivia Bowen gives glimpse at son’s stylish bedroom

Olivia Bowen has been sharing an insight into her son’s stylish bedroom.

The former Love Island star, who met her husband Alex Bowen on the ITV dating show in 2016, welcomed their baby boy, Abel, into the world in June 2022.

Ahead of moving to their new home, Olivia has opened up about decorating her toddler’s bedroom, admitting it ‘brings her joy to get creative’ with the room.

While the space isn’t complete yet, Bowen has shared a glimpse into Abel’s ocean-themed bedroom on the Instagram account she has dedicated to home renovations.

Olivia posted a video that showcased a stunning ocean-inspired mural on the wall, shell floor mat, blue bed frame, globe bean bag and shark laundry basket.

In the caption of the clip, the 30-year-old wrote, “Abel’s ocean room. We are not QUITE finished in here but his room is definitely the most completed out of the whole house!”.

“I have made it my mission to get his as near complete as possible so he has it all ready to get acquainted with & feel as comfortable & at home as he can somewhere new!”.

Olivia continued, “I have had the best time decorating his room it’s brought me so much joy to get creative & watch his little face everytime he’s seen something new!”.

“We still have a few art frames to add & we may paint the window wall to add more colour but it’s pretty much there!”, she went on to add before telling fans, “Let me know in the comments if you want to know where anything is from”.

Olivia also previously shared a look into Abel’s en-suite, revealing, “First look Abel’s Ensuite. What a special special bathroom for a special special boy. I can’t ever imagine having this as a 2 year old let alone an adult. we are just SO over the moon with this beautiful bathroom”.

“The vision was always to inject fun & playfulness through colour & pattern but to keep that lovely calmness. Blue is a beautiful calm colour in any tone, so the combination of this & the star pattern tiles just gives exactly what we were looking for”.

Olivia and Alex announced in November of last year that they would be moving into a new house.

At the time, the former reality stars confessed they were ‘sad’ to be moving out of their home but ‘excited for a new adventure’ in their new house.