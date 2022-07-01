Love Island’s Olivia Bowen addresses why she keeps newborn’s face hidden

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Bowen has opened up to her followers about why she doesn’t show her newborn son’s face online.

Olivia took to her Instagram stories to tell her 3M followers, “I know I don’t have to explain myself and it’s not why I’m making this video. I just want people to understand where I’m coming from, just because I know I share so much of my life on here so it doesn’t make sense for me not to share Abel’s face”.

“So I wanted to address it because obviously I do share so much with you and if people are confused I do want to explain my thought process behind it just in case it enlightens anyone or I don’t know. I just feel like it’s a nice thing to do because I’m not gatekeeping”.

“Like I would absolutely love to share him on here but I think I’m so protective at the moment and I, not long ago, saw something online in regards to a horrible ‘ring’ that take photos and edit them and use them really disgustingly and horrendously”.

“Let me also say I’m not sharing this to scare anyone. It is completely your discretion whether you do or don’t. I think it just really frightened me and just made me feel sick at what people were doing to images and obviously I have so many people on here that follow me”.

The 28-year-old explained, “I’m sure that 99.95% are absolutely normal, lovely, kind people but I do worry that I don’t have control over who has access to those pictures forever. I can’t get them back once they’ve gone online”.

“I don’t mind if Abel’s in a picture with us or you see the side of his face, I think the pictures that I’m talking about that was used by this ring were like in nappies or like really clear photos of faces and stuff. I think I’m just concerned about that and at this point in time I’m not comfortable with it, like it worries me”.

Bowen also said that it’s another form of protection for when Abel gets older. She then admitted, “I never thought I’d feel this way and it’s really shocked me and I don’t know if it will change".

"It might change, like it’s such early days and he’s blooming three weeks old. Who knows how we’re gonna feel in however long”.

The reality television star closed off by revealing, “It breaks my heart that I can’t share that part of my life with you and I think maybe one day we'll be comfortable enough to. It could be in a week, it could be in a couple of weeks, it could be in a year”. Olivia also added that Abel is so cute and wished all of her followers could see that.

She and her husband Alex met when they were on Love Island and tied the knot in a lavish Essex wedding in 2018. The pair announced they were expecting their first child together in January and welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world on June 10.