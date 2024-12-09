Love Island’s Nicole and Ciaran confirm split after five months

Another Love Island couple has confirmed that their romance has come to an end.

Following days of speculation, Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies have announced that they have split up, almost five months after leaving the villa.

The Welsh couple first met during this summer’s series of Love Island, and eventually finished the season in second place.

Now, several months on from their first meeting, Nicole and Ciaran have confirmed reports that they are no longer together.

A representative for the reality stars released a statement earlier today, announcing that they have ended their relationship.

“Over the last couple of days Nicole and Ciaran have made the mutual decision to part ways,” the statement read.

“They have left the relationship on amicable terms, and will remain good friends going forward,” the spokesperson added.

After leaving the Love Island villa in late July, Nicole and Ciaran confirmed to their followers that they had chosen to move in together. However, in recent days, fans had begun to grow suspicious of their relationship status.

Last week, Love Island viewers noticed that Nicole had deleted a highlights collection of herself and Ciaran on Instagram, and that she had also unfollowed him.

Ciaran has since deleted his own highlights of his time with Nicole, but the 21-year-old still follows her on Instagram.

Nicole and Ciaran’s breakup now means that none of this year’s finalists are still together. Third place pair Matilda Draper and Sean Stone announced their split just four weeks after the final.

Meanwhile, winners Josh Oyinsan and Mimii Ngulube confirmed their breakup in September, and fourth place couple Ayo Odukoya and Jess Spencer revealed their split in October.

The only remaining couple from this year’s Love Island series is Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson, who quit the show in order to be together. The pair later chose to move in together, shortly after the final episode aired.