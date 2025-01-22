Love Island’s Montana Brown unveils name of new baby daughter

Montana Brown has revealed the name of her little one!

Last weekend, the former Love Island star announced that she had given birth to her second child, alongside her fiancé Mark O’Connor.

The couple – who have been together since 2020 and got engaged in April 2023 – are now parents to a bouncing baby girl, joining their one-year-old son Jude.

At the time of revealing their little one’s birth, Montana did not declare her daughter’s name. Now, a few days on from her baby girl’s arrival, the reality star has finally shared her name!

Earlier today, Montana took to Instagram to upload an adorable photo of her little girl lying on her bed. In her caption, the 29-year-old stated her daughter’s full name.

“Miley O’Connor – no surprises you came storming into the world unapologetically and making an entrance,” Montana began.

“I am going to do a birth vlog to share how she arrived into the world. Miley was breeched my whole pregnancy and she did not turn which meant I had a bit of a task on my hands to try and have my home birth as it was quite difficult to get the support to have a physiological v. birth with her being flexed,” she explained.

Montana concluded her caption by writing: “Most importantly she’s here safe and sound and we couldn’t be happier.”

Following her heartwarming news, many of Montana’s fellow celebs have since been sending their congratulations, with former Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan-Blyth replying: “Omg she’s Jude’s actual twin, gorgeous girl!!!”

“Congratulations lovely,” added fellow Love Island alum Kendall Rae Knight.

Credit: Montana Brown / Instagram

Over the weekend, Montana thrilled her fanbase when she confirmed the arrival of her baby girl.

At the time, the mum-of-two took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of herself cradling her newborn, with proud dad Mark watching beside her.

"Look who decided to show up early. Bigger than expected and a bit of a rollercoaster. We're over the moon and taking it all in but just glad she's healthy and happy,” Montana penned.