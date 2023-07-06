Love Island’s Montana Brown opens up after welcoming first child

Montana Brown has opened up about giving birth for the first time!

The former Love Island star welcomed baby boy Jude into the world on June 23 with her fiancé Mark O’Connor.

Now, a few weeks after becoming a mum for the first time, Montana has been spilling all the details about the moment Jude was born.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, the 27-year-old asked her 1.2M followers if they had any questions for a Q&A. Naturally, given her recent life change, many wanted to know about her experience with motherhood so far.

Credit: Montana Brown Instagram

First off, Montana chose to address if she was induced or went into labour naturally.

“I went into labour naturally, my waters broke 6am ish,” she penned in response.

“Leading up to this I was having raspberry leaf tea everyday and religiously bouncing on this peanut ball. But who knows if any of that made a difference,” she teased.

“I was due 28th June and he arrived 23rd so he came 39 weeks + 2 days,” she continued, before going on to share her personal opinion against being induced.

Credit: Montana Brown Instagram

“If you're healthy and have no complications getting induced just seems unnecessary intervention. Let your baby arrive when it's meant to arrive and full term can be from 39 – 42 weeks just trust your body,” she argued.

After speaking about her labour, the reality star then went on to detail how her postpartum recovery is going.

“I think the postpartum recovery has been the hardest to deal with as it's something I didn't think about enough,” Montana admitted.

Credit: Montana Brown Instagram

“It's mentally very tough with so many changes happening with your body, feeding your baby colostrum, body healing from birth and adjusting hormonally,” she continued, before adding that “being in pain all the time” has been the hardest part of her post-birth journey.

Montana announced baby Jude’s arrival on June 25, with a black-and-white shot of herself cradling him.

“Welcome to the world Jude Isaiah O’Connor, we’re so smitten with you little man,” she wrote at the time.