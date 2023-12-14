Love Island’s Montana Brown details baby son’s terrifying accident

Montana Brown had a frightening scare for her baby son’s health.

The former Love Island star gave birth to her son Jude during this summer, alongside her fiancé Mark O'Connor.

Now, six months on from welcoming her first child, Montana has detailed a terrifying incident that recently left her worried for his health.

Taking to her Instagram stories yesterday, the 28-year-old shared a snap of her baby boy being cradled by his aunt in hospital.

“Jude had his first fall. He was in a dockatot type thing and in 5 seconds managed to launch himself off the kitchen counter and landed on the hard tiles,” Montana admitted, adding that she has felt “literally the worst mum guilt of my life.”

The reality star then went on to confirm that she immediately raced her little one to hospital.

“Thank god for his auntie and uncle who came with me to get him checked out. He seems absolutely fine but just a big mark on the front of his head but feel better coming to A&E,” she explained.

The mum-of-one also noted how the worrying incident has affected her mentally.

“Did I cry my eyes out? Yes. Will I be scared to put him down without wrapping him in pillows… YES. He is definitely moving way more and so curious to try fling himself off everything even my arms he is launching his body backwards so that's fun,” she penned.

“But still feeling sick to my stomach that it happened [to be honest], turned around to get my porridge out of the microwave and as I turned back saw him launch himself backwards I feel so [upset], I know these things happen but his first proper cry went through me..” Montana concluded.

Montana and her partner Mark welcomed Jude into the world in June. At the time, the new mum chose to announce his birth with a black-and-white snap of the newborn.

“Welcome to the world Jude Isaiah O’Connor, we’re so smitten with you little man,” Montana wrote.